CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing several felony charges after allegedly burglarizing seven apartment buildings around the city over the last six months, police say.

According to Chicago police, the burglaries happened between April 3 and Sept. 28 on the city’s North and Near South Sides.

Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Minter, an Uptown resident, is facing seven felony counts of burglary.

Officers say Minter is accused of unlawfully entering seven apartment buildings and stealing items from inside. Police did not provide details on what type of items were allegedly stolen or if the suspect entered individual apartment units.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the burglaries that took place on the city’s North and Near South Sides between 4/3/23 and 9/28/23:

5900 block of North Lincoln Avenue in West Ridge, on Monday, April 3.

5800 block of North Clark Street in Edgewater on Sunday, April 9.

1110 block of West Ardmore Avenue in Edgewater on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

5600 block of North Broadway in Edgewater on Sunday, April 16.

5700 block of North Winthrop Avenue in Edgewater on Monday, April 17.

3800 block of North Fremont Street in Lake View on Thursday, Sept. 7.

1800 block of South Michigan Avenue on the Near South Side on Sept. 28.

According to police, Minter was taken into custody on Monday in the 5600 block of Old Orchard Road in Skokie.

Minter is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 24.