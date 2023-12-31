CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of two armed robberies, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, 22-year-old Damarreyah Muldrow, an Austin resident, is facing several felony charges including attempted first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted carjacking with a firearm.

Authorities say the charges stem from two separate incidents that allegedly unfolded in Austin on Nov. 25, and Dec. 10.

Officers say the first incident occurred in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. when Muldrow allegedly robbed a 47-year-old woman at gunpoint.

The second incident allegedly unfolded in the same area at around 3:30 p.m. when Muldrow allegedly robbed a 34-year-old man at gunpoint and attempted to steal his car. Police say it was during this armed robbery that Muldrow allegedly fired a weapon, but nobody was injured.

Muldrow was taken into custody on Friday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the 100 block of North Lotus Avenue.

Muldrow appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.