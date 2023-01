CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged for robbing a 17-year-old girl on the Northwest Side January 3.

Police charged Edgar Negron of Chicago with two felonies of aggravated battery and robbery.

Negron was positively identified by the police Wednesday in the 2800 block of West Division Street as the man who forcefully robbed a girl on January 3.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no further information at this time.