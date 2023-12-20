CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged for an August murder on the city’s West Side, the Chicago Police Department announced Wednesday.

Alex Rodriguez, 57, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of a man in the 2700 block of West Wilcox St. on Aug. 16.

On Tuesday, CPD said Rodriguez was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was identified as the offender who, at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 16, fatally shot a 54-year-old man on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man sustained six gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

No addition information is available at this time.