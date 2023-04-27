CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces felony charges after a shooting that left a man dead in Washington Heights last year.

Christopher Haynes, 34, of Chicago, faces first degree murder charges after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed on August 13, 2022.

Haynes was arrested by police on Wednesday in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street and was identified as the second offender who participated in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man who was driving om the 500 block of West 95th Street last year.

Haynes was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.