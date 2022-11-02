CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Police say Scott Lennox, of Chicago, is charged with three separate felony charges; threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lennox left Bailey a voicemail on Friday where he threatened to “mutilate and kill” him. He was arrested Monday night at his home located on Lake Shore Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lennox is due in bond court Wednesday.