Chicago man charged after allegedly storming U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Chicago man is facing four charges for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawrence Ligas was arrested and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Five days after the Capitol riot, the FBI received a tip from someone who stated they saw Ligas was quoted in an NPR article called “Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash With Police.”

In the article, Ligas was quoted saying, “We are not moving on… We are not Republicans. We are the MAGA party. We are patriots.”

A subsequent electronic search warrant was obtained — placing Ligas allegedly inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

Ligas, courtesy DoJ criminal complaint

In the criminal complaint, the FBI included multiple surveillance pictures of Ligas pictured inside the Capitol. Ligas was interviewed by the FBI in Oct. 2017 for a separate incident. The agent who interviewed him in 2017 positively identified Ligas inside the Capitol, according to the complaint.

He is one of multiple Chicago area residents charged with allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol.