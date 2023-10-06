CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the beating death of a woman in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood in late September, according to police.

Chicago police said Jermaine Phelps, a 22-year-old man from the city’s Southwest Side, was arrested by officers in Chicago Lawn on Thursday.

According to police, Phelps is accused of fatally beating a 53-year-old woman in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Police said Phelps has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed and what led to the deadly beating.

Phelps is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday, Oct. 6.