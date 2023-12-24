CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint has been charged, police say.

According to Chicago police, 36-year-old Juan Veguilla, a Dunning resident, is facing three felony charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and unlawful restraint.

Authorities say the charges stem from an armed robbery that allegedly unfolded in the 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue.

Police did not provide details on when the robbery took place, but say a 46-year-old man was allegedly held up at gunpoint and robbed.

According to police, Veguilla was taken into custody near his home on Thursday.

Chicago police provided details on his arrest in a news release sent out on Saturday morning.

Police say Veguilla appeared in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.