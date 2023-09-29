CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of sexual assault, robbery and escaping from electronic monitoring is in custody after he was tracked down in Oregon, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 34-year-old Rene Chandler, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women in Chicago in 2018, was taken into custody in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday after he was tracked down by the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

According to authorities, there were four arrest warrants out for Chandler. Two were connected to alleged sexual assaults in 2018, a third was in connection to a robbery charge in 2019 and a fourth warrant stemmed from an alleged escape from electronic monitoring in 2020.

Authorities say Chandler used several fake names, IDs and social security numbers to evade capture by police.

Following his arrest, authorities say they recovered a firearm, $19,000 in cash, several driver’s licenses as well as stolen credit cards and social security cards.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says Chandler is being held in the Multnomah County Jail in Portland while authorities conduct investigations regarding additional charges.