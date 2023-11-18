CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of promoting prostitution has been arrested after deputies say he allegedly failed to appear for his initial court date.

According to Cook County deputies, Marcus Brewer, an Albany Park resident, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly failed to appear for his court date on a promoting prostitution charge on Oct. 24.

Authorities say the charges stem from an arrest on Oct. 20, after an investigation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Vice unit determined that he had allegedly been renting a room for a victim and providing them security during encounters with johns.

Deputies say after Brewer allegedly failed to appear for his court date, a no-bond warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the United States Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Taskforce launched an investigation and found that Brewer was staying at a Naperville motel. Authorities located him at the motel on Wednesday and he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Brewer appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing and was ordered released from custody with conditions. He is set to make another appearance in court on Tuesday.