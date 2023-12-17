CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of concealing the death of a woman on the South Side has been charged, according to police.

Chicago police say 58-year-old John Evans, an Auburn Gresham resident, has been charged with one felony count of concealment of a homicidal death.

Authorities say the charges stem from Evans’ alleged role in concealing the death of a 43-year-old woman whose body was found on Tuesday, in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Authors have not provided details on what led to the woman’s death, but say it is being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, Evans was located in the 8500 block of South Wallace Street on Thursday and was taken into custody.

The suspect appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.