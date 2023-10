CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man is suspected of carjacking a 49-year-old man at gunpoint, according to Chicago police.

Oscar Jurado was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by force in the 1200 block of N. Pulaski Rd. the night of Oct. 10, police said.

Jurado was arrested eight days later and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Jurado was due in court on Thursday.