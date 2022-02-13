Chicago Lawn woman mourns loss of nephew years after sister, daughter killed

CHICAGO — Family members of 15-year-old Sincere Cole, shot and killed Saturday in Chicago Lawn, say the grief feels like déjà vu.

“He was a loveable kid,” Cole’s aunt Brandy Martin said. “Sincere was the type of kid that would go and rake the yard, move snow, make a couple of dollars. He was misunderstood often but when you experience what you’ve experienced, you’ll be misunderstood. I’m often misunderstood too.”

Cole’s mother, Felon Smith, was killed by a CTA train three years ago. Smith was hit by a CTA train when she climbed down onto the 69th Street Red Line Station tracks to retrieve her dropped cell phone. Leaked video appeared to show no one helped her.

Days later, tragedy struck the family again. Martin’s 22-year-old daughter Akeelah Addison was shot in the head and killed in Fuller Park.

The case remains unsolved.

Chicago Police responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Marquette and Western, just outside a Shell gas station.

Employee Ralph Kendall told WGN News he heard the gunshots.

“So I ran over there and he was laying on the ground right there and I looked at him and he took his last breath and he was gone,” Kendall said.

The 15-year-old had been shot in the head.

“I know he was a decent young man because I see him every day, every day I been up here he been up here with me,” Kendall said. “Every day. I’m going to miss him.”

As Cole’s family mourns yet again, they ask anyone with information on who pulled the trigger to come forward.

“One bullet, a million lives, and it doesn’t stop. It’s ongoing,” Martin said. “It’s trapping us in our own homes and we scared of our own communities.”