Chicago Lawn shooting leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning left three people wounded, according to police.

Police said a witness stated that an unknown gunman was traveling in a grey Dodge Durango in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 12:10 a.m. and fired shots towards a building, breaking the front glass window and striking three people inside.

A 23-year-old man was struck once to the back and is in fair condition.

A 26-year-old man was struck to the thigh and is in good condition.

A 23-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head and is in good condition.

All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.