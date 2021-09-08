Chicago has already seen more murders, shootings this year than all of 2019: report

CHICAGO — Chicago has seen more shootings already this year than in all of 2019.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports there have been more than 3,100 shooting victims in the city through the Labor Day weekend. That is up 9% from the same time last year.

In 2019, there were 430 fewer shootings in the entire year.

As of Monday, there has been 535 homicides this year, 10 more than at the same time last year.

At least 16 children, 15 and younger, have been shot and killed this year — that’s three times the rate of 2020.

