CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter is due in court Wednesday in connection to a road rage shooting on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, 34-year-old Omotayo Kassim is facing several felony charges including aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Police said the charges stem from a shooting that unfolded just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue in Andersonville.

Police say a 35-year-old man who was driving a Jeep attempted to make a U-turn, when Kassim allegedly exited a Chevy Tahoe and opened fire.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kassim was taken into custody at the scene.

He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.