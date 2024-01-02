CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago firefighter accused in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent road rage incident on the North Side on New Year’s Eve.

According to Chicago police, 34-year-old Omotayo Kassim is facing several felony charges including aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Police say the charges stem from a shooting that unfolded just before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue in Andersonville on Sunday night.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Kassim is a firefighter, but did not provide further details on his role.

Police say a 35-year-old man who was driving a jeep in the area attempted to make a U-turn when Kassim allegedly exited a Chevy Tahoe and opened fire.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) issued a comment about the shooting on Sunday and said it is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to police, Kassim was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue.

Kassim is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.