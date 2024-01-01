CHICAGO — Preliminary CPD numbers indicate that murders are down, but the crime rate is stubbornly high. While there were fewer shooting incidents year over year, the city has seen many more robberies.

Forty-five minutes into the new year, in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, multiple people were shot, one fatally. It was Chicago’s first homicide of 2024.

“We’re starting off in 2024 in the 7000 block of South Wabash, three individuals have been transferred to surrounding hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds.” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

As detectives investigate the shooting, the Chicago Police Department is highlighting positives in the 2023 crime statistics.

The preliminary data indicates there were 617 murders last year, down from 709 in 2022. There were also fewer shooting victims, 2,883 were reported in the last year compared to 3,484 in 2022.

But CPD said robberies were up 23% and motor vehicle thefts up 35%.

A department spokesman pointed out that carjackings were down in 2023 and police are arresting more robbery and motor vehicle theft suspects.

In a statement, the department said: “(The) Bureau of Patrol and the Bureau of Detectives are enhancing internal coordination and collaboration to solve motor vehicle theft and robbery cases.”

To assist law enforcement, Mayor Johnson is targeting four Chicago neighborhoods long plagued by violence: Englewood, Little Village, Austin and West Garfield Park. Johnson wants safe spaces for teens, greater mental health and trauma support as well as targeted guaranteed basic income.

It’s a shift in strategy from the Lightfoot era when the city poured resources into 15 of the city’s most violent neighborhoods.

“The People’s Plan unites many groups who’ve been working to reduce violence in our city,” Mayor Johnson said.

To boost the effort, the business community has pledged to raise $100 million.

Chicago, New York and Los Angeles all saw significant declines in murders in 2023, but law enforcement may switch gears and focus more on theft, whether vehicular, retail or property.