CHICAGO — A Chicago couple has been charged after allegedly luring a man out of a restaurant nearly two years ago and then strangling him to death.

At around 2:30 a.m. on July 11, 2021, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Central Avenue and 177th Street, located in unincorporated Bremen Township, on the report of an unresponsive man.

The man, later identified as Agustin Guinac Chaj, 31, of Chicago, was unclothed from the waist down and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives learned Chaj was at the same Chicago restaurant as Alberto Luces, 45, and Yessenia Bradford, 50, both of Chicago. Police said Chaj did not know the couple.

At some point, police allege Luces and Bradford lured Chaj to their van where he was beaten and strangled to death. They then allegedly dumped his body near Central Avenue and 177th Street and returned home.

The couple was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. They’re scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.