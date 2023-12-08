CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is reacting to the surge of hate crimes across the city and state with a proposed ordinance meant to make it easier to report and track how often they are happening.

The city’s Public Safety Committee took up the newly revised ordinance on Friday and will be sending it to the full city council next week.

Experts say it is estimated that 90% of hate crimes or incidents go unreported due in large part to uncertainty about who to report it to, or whether an ugly incident or harassment rises to the level of a hate crime.

“’Chi vs Hate’ finally gives Chicagoans a safe, accessible and responsive reporting environment,” said Alderwoman Debra Silverstein (50th Ward), who sponsored the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, a ‘hate incident’ includes, “hateful graffiti or vandalism, derogatory insults, bullying or gestures, verbal online or written abuse and harassment, and placement of hateful or offensive material in public view.”

Silverstein said the new ordinance allows residents to phone in reports of hate through the city’s 311 helpline or mobile app.

“We want to make reporting as easy as possible, ensuring that victims and witnesses have a direct line to share their experiences, 24/7 and 365 days a year,” Silverstein said.

Part of Chi vs. Hate, already endorsed by all 50 Chicago aldermen, aims to educate the public and create a new reporting category to report a “hate incident.”

There needs to be a rigorous discipline and consistent approach to determining what is a ‘hate incident’ versus First Amendment protected speech, versus just a random act of harassment or vandalism,” David Goldenberg, from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), said.

The ADL and others raised concerns about staffing levels and long wait times when it comes to making a 311 call.

“The upcoming budget process is an opportunity to address shortfalls,” Goldenberg said.

According to 43rd Ward Alderman Tinny Knudsen, the new ordinance will allow the city to collect data and track trends on what kind of hate speech is happening and where it is taking place.