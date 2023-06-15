CHICAGO — A federal jury has convicted a Chicago businessman of bribing two state lawmakers.

The verdict was read Thursday in a courtroom downtown.

James Weiss, 44, was found guilty on all counts, which include charges of bribery, wire fraud, mail fraud and lying to the FBI.

The jury, which was made up of seven women and five men, started deliberating around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The case went on for almost two weeks.

Weiss, who pleaded not guilty, has been convicted of wanting the Illinois Gambling Expansion Bill to include the legalization of sweepstakes machines to benefit his gaming company.

He and his team of attorneys opted not to make any comments as they left the courtroom on Thursday.

He is also the son-in-law of Joseph Berrios, the former assessor and chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party.

The sweepstakes machines are gaming machines that accept cash and provide a voucher, which can be redeemed for merchandise online.

Since the machines can be played for free, they are not considered slots as a regular gambling machine would be.

Also named in the indictment, filed in October 2020, is former State Rep. Luis Arroyo.

He pleaded guilty to receiving bribes from Weiss in exchange for support of the gaming legislation.

According to court documents, Arroyo failed to report those payments to state regulators.

The indictment also said the pair conspired to pay $2,500 a month to State Sen. Terry Link in 2019 in support of the proposed gaming legislation.

Link testified he was cooperating with the FBI in an undercover role in hopes of receiving a break in his own federal tax conviction.

All of the recordings were played out in court and submitted as evidence.

Arroyo was sentenced to 57 months in prison in May 2022 for the bribery case.

He is expected to be released in June 2026.

Weiss’ sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.