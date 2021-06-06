Overnight South Side shooting leaves 8 people injured

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning left 8 people injured, according to police.

Police said a group of people were all standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 4 a.m. when two occupants in a silver sedan opened fire towards the group.

A 33-year-old man was struck in the chest.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back.

A 32-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the head.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A 28-year-old man was struck in the back.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the left leg.

Chicago fire officials have said six of the eight victims are in critical condition.

All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, with no further information currently available. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

The shooting led to community leaders’ call for a citywide day of peace on Aug 7. It’s been labeled “No Crime Day,” a campaign launched inside a church mere blocks from when the shooting took place.

“We’re telling the shooters: No more. It’s over. We have to stop now,” said Geri Jones, “No Crime Day’ organizer.

Tonya Jones says she was wrapping up work Sunday morning when she heard the news about the drive-by shooting.

“They showed it when I was clocking out at 6:30,” she said. “They said 8 people got shot. So I’m waiting for them to say ‘all over,’ but they said ‘all at once.'”

Added Jones, the shooting “really just hit home for me. It just hurts so bad.”

Jones shared with WGN that her daughter Alexandria was caught in a similar nightmare about a year ago.

“She got shot twice,” Jones said. “One in each leg right and left thigh. One side with an AK47 and the other with a 45.”

Robert White says he is all too familiar with the gun violence on the street.

“I was directly involved in crime at a heavy level,” he said. “I was a gang member, heavy involved gang member, drug selling, using violence at a high-degree unfortunately.”

Now the former gang member is hoping to steer others away from a life of crime.

“Don’t want anyone to feel there’s no way out cause there is,” he said. “I got to help those around me in order for me to be better as well.”