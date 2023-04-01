CHICAGO — A man from Chatham was arrested and charged Saturday after robbing a 13-year-old at gunpoint in the New City neighborhood Friday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 47-year-old Eugene Graves was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard. Police said minutes before the arrest, Graves took property at gunpoint from a 13-year-old boy in the 700 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Eugene Graves, 47.

Graves was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon (UUW), felon in possession/use of a firearm.

No other information is available at this time.