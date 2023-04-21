CHICAGO — Several large employers are cautioning their workers about the potential for more downtown disturbances Friday and Saturday night.

There is no indication the concern rises to the level of closing offices or business, and it’s not uncommon for social media chatter to trigger alerts that turn out to be unfounded.

Chase sent an email to its Chicago employees that reads in part: “Global Security is monitoring developing information related to a potential gathering of juveniles in downtown Chicago on the evenings of Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. We wanted to alert all Chicago employees in an abundance of caution as these gathering could follow recent trends where incidents of disruption and disorder occur…”

Two teens were shot and 15 people were arrested last Saturday night in the Loop after crowds flooded the streets.

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins says CPD command staff plan to put captains and lieutenants, who have more experience dealing with volatile crowds, on the streets to lead rookies.

Police will conduct bag checks at beach entry points and enforce a 6 p.m. curfew for minors not accompanied by an adult at Millennium Park.