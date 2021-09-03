Chase employee dies after being stabbed at bank in River North

CHICAGO — A Chase employee has died after being stabbed in the neck at a bank on the city’s Near North Side.

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Jessica Vilaythong.

Police said the attack happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase branch located at 600 North Dearborn. The woman was inside the bank lobby when someone entered and stabbed her in the neck.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead Friday.

Chicago police said they were questioning a person of interest. No charges have yet been announced.