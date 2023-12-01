CHICAGO — A person is in custody and charges are pending after a 9-month-old girl was shot in the head in Washington Park, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of East Garfield. The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition by her mother.

Police said they did not receive a report of the incident until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.