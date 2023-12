CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for hitting a woman in the face in the city’s Loop.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South State Street.

Police said the man was arrested after he was identified as the offender who struck the 48-year-old woman in the face with his hands.

The woman refused treatment at the scene and no further details have been provided.

According to police, charges are pending against the man.