CHICAGO — Three male juveniles were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened around 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of South State Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles involved in the crash. According to police, further investigation revealed that a red sedan traveling northbound struck a vehicle heading eastbound on 83rd Street.

Police said the striking vehicle was later identified as stolen. The three male juveniles inside that vehicle were placed into custody and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Charges are pending.