CHICAGO — Charges have been filed in a shooting that injured two young boys outside a library in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Adam Avizius, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.

Officers responded to a shooting at Henry E. Legler Regional Branch of the Chicago Public Library on the 100 block of South Pulaski in Garfield Park just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the back near his spine and he is struggling to walk, according to family members.

Police said a 16-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the legs and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Family said the 12-year-old attends the nearby Genevieve Melody Elementary School and goes to the library everyday to do his homework. He had just stepped outside to eat a snack when he was shot.

Avizius is due in bond court Friday.