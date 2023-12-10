CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a woman accused of killing a man and injuring three others in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Deja Collins, a Garfield Park resident, has been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Authorities say the charges stem from a shooting that allegedly unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to police, Collins allegedly opened fire on a group of four people in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street in Homan Square, killing one and seriously injuring three others.

Police say Collins was taken into custody in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street on Thursday and appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.