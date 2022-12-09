CHICAGO — A man faces several counts of attempted murder after being shot in the hand by Chicago police in West Pullman Wednesday evening after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a firearm.

According to police, a 52-year-old man, identified by police as Kevin Singleton, left his residence several times in the 100 block of West 126th Place armed with a shotgun and a revolver. Each time he left his home, he fired shots at his neighbors, eventually striking one outside his home working on his car.

Arriving officers encountered Singleton allegedly pointing a firearm at another neighbor. According to police, they repeatedly tried to use de-escalation tactics to get Singleton to surrender his weapon but opened fire when he refused.

Singleton was shot in the finger and taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries. The neighbor who was shot was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police recovered two weapons at the scene, a shotgun and a revolver.

Singleton is charged with six felony counts of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm inside an occupied building and aggravated battery/discharge of a weapon.

No booking photo of Singleton was provided. He is due in court on Saturday.