CHICAGO — Bank robbery charges have been filed against a Waukegan man after a bank was robbed in the Loop earlier this month.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WGN from the FBI, investigating officials believe they have enough factual evidence to charge Jawad H. Hakeem with bank robbery after he allegedly stole nearly $24,000 from a Fifth Third Bank on South Wacker Drive back on March 9.

According to the affidavit, investigators with the FBI received a tip from a witness who said they talked to the bank robber in an alleyway about 15 minutes before it happened, and the bank robber gave the witness his telephone number.

According to the witness, the man told them it was easy to memorize his phone number, saying the first three digits symbolized Chicago, the next three digits were assigned to him because he was “special,” and that the final four digits represented the first year that slavery began in the United States.

The witness said the man also told them he was a “sugar daddy” and running for president in 2024.

The witness later said they recognized the bank robber on local news coverage of the robbery, leading them to share the telephone number with law enforcement.

After learning of the interaction between the witness and the bank robber, law enforcement obtained surveillance footage of where the interaction took place between the witness and the bank robber, which corroborated what the witness said.

Law enforcement then used the phone number to track him to Facebook, where they found a profile named ‘Prince Hakeem.’

On Hakeem’s Facebook profile, law enforcement documented posts where Hakeem posted images of his Illinois identification card and Social Security card, as well as posts that said he was running for president in 2024, and “I’ve been a Sugar_Daddy since 2005[.]”

After running the Illinois ID and the Social Security Card through law enforcement databases, it revealed Hakeem’s full name — Jawad H. Hakeem — and was connected back to the Prince Hakeem Facebook profile.

An investigator with the FBI then pulled reports from the Chicago and Waukegan Police Departments that listed the same Waukegan home address posted by Hakeem on Facebook. The Waukegan PD report also included a booking photo of Hakeem that is consistent with the photos posted on Hakeem’s Facebook page, according to the FBI.

Further investigation by law enforcement then led them to a motel room where they found a gun and a pair of gloves that closely resembled the gun and gloves used by the bank robber.

The FBI then packaged the information collected during the investigation, and submitted a probable cause affidavit where they believe they have enough evidence to charge Hakeem with bank robbery, a class 1 felony punishable by 4-15 years in prison, with up to $25,000 in fines.