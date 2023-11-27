CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of robbing a person at gunpoint in the Loop on Sunday morning.

Chicago police say 21-year-old Michael Odulaja, a South Shore resident, is facing three felony charges, including robbery with a firearm, attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, Odulaja allegedly entered a business in the 200 block of North LaSalle Stree just before 9 a.m. and robbed a man at gunpoint. Officers say only minutes later he allegedly attempted to rob a man in the 200 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police say they eventually caught Odulaja in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive just after 9:15 a.m. and recovered a weapon during his arrest.

Odulaja appeared in court on Monday for a detention hearing.