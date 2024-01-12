CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with an early-morning shooting that unfolded on the city’s Far South Side in late December.

According to Chicago police, 43-year-old Vanderk McCondichie, a Hegewisch resident, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the charges stem from a shooting that allegedly unfolded around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, in the 13200 block of South Buffalo Avenue in Hegewisch.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was sitting inside a car in the area when McCondichie allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire on the victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and neck.

The victim suffered critical injuries in the shooting, but authorities have not provided updates on his condition since the shooting.

Officers say McCondichie was taken into custody after he was located by CPD officers and members of the U.S Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 300 block of East 79th Street on Monday.

McCondichie appeared in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.