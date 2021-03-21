Charges expected Sunday in West Side shooting of police officer

CHICAGO — Charges are expected Sunday against the suspect who shot and injured a police officer in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, leading to a standoff with police and SWAT.

The officer injured was treated and later released from the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand. She is the third police officer shot in the city in the last week.

Police said a suspect opened fire toward the police from an elevated first floor near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lacrosse Avenue.

SWAT officers arrived and surrounded the building until the suspect eventually surrendered later Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers recovered a weapon and ammunition following the suspect’s arrest.