CHICAGO — Charges have been dropped against a mother and her 14-year-old son after a fatal shooting in a restaurant in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood June 18.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, in light of emerging evidence, the Attorney’s Office has dismissed the charges against Carlisha Hood and her son.

On June 18, Hood entered Maxwell Street Express to get food while her son waited in the car outside.

Shortly after, a man entered the restaurant and an argument ensued between Hood and him, court documents state. Hood allegedly was texting her son from the store, signaling him. He entered the restaurant during the argument.

The argument quickly turned physical when the man punched Hood in the head multiple times. Then, the documents state, Hood’s son displayed a firearm and fired shots at the man. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

The man then fled the restaurant where the 14-year-old boy proceeded to follow him and fire more shots.

The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Both Hood and her son turned themselves in and were arrested on Wednesday and charges were dropped Monday.

Hood and the boy have no reported criminal background and the Attorney’s office said that the evidence and law were unable to meet the burden of proof in the prosecution of the cases.