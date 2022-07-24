CHICAGO — Five people have been charged in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.

Police said the five people attacked a 42-year-old man with knives and broken glass as he changed trains at North Ave and North Clybourn Friday morning. The man pulled out a knife and fought back and injured some of the men.

Six people were taken into custody on Friday. On Sunday, police announced five people were charged.



20-year-old Shawn Gilles. 22-year-old Latoya Thomas, 24-year-old Martinez Owens, 36-year-old Larone Williams and 52-year-old Vernon Holman face charges including aggravated batters and armed robbery. (Note: Police did not provide a mugshot for Holman)

They are due in court later Sunday.

The 42-year-old was stabbed several times and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.



