CHICAGO – Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place.

Police said the boy was walking with two 12 year olds and two uncles on the way to get a toy before shots erupted in the alley next to their family party. He was shot in the head and remains in “extremely critical” condition.

Following the shooting, officers on CPD’s carjacking task force pursued a black car traveling at a high-rate of speed. The chase was terminated and Homeland Security’s helicopter was called in to track the car.

CPD said the helicopter followed the suspected vehicle into Hinsdale. On the way, police said a gun was tossed from the vehicle which matched shell casings at the scene.

After Hinsdale police deployed spike strips, the driver, Isaiah Renteria, 22, and the passenger, Pedro Molina, 23, were taken into custody.

Both have been charged with five counts of attempted murder. Additionally, Renteria was charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing.

CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the shooting does not appear to be targeted and no family members had gang affiliations.

One of the uncles, who has a valid CCL, returned fire at the suspects. Deenihan said it appears Renteria and Molina were allegedly “looking for someone to shoot” after circulating in the area prior to the shooting.

On Wednesday night, family told WGN News that the boy opened his eyes.

Note: Chicago police have said that the boy is 12, but family told WGN News earlier this week he is 13.