CFD paramedic grazed by bullet while caring for patient in ER at Stroger

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic sustained a graze wound while attending to a patient in the emergency room at Stroger Hospital, according to police.

Police said the paramedic was caring for a patient when shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator traveling in an older model green Buick, according to witnesses.

The bullet struck the bill of the baseball cap the paramedic was wearing. The condition, age and gender of the paramedic is currently unknown.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.