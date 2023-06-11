CHICAGO — Four people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened near a CTA Red Line Station Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials said an EMS plan one was called around 2:40 p.m. where four people total were taken to various hospitals from 15 West 95th Street.

One man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while two other men were taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, according to fire officials.

One adult female was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition as well.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

