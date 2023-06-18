CHICAGO — At least five people are in critical condition after a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Sunday evening, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at least five people were shot in the area of West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department initially told WGN at least one person is dead and five people are in critical condition. Fire officials would not confirm a death after later requests for further clarification.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ages and genders of the victims have yet to be provided by fire or police officials.

Fire officials said all victims are adults and were taken to various local hospitals, including the University of Chicago Medical Center, Advocate Christ Medical Center and Roseland Hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with WGN News as this article will be updated once more information becomes available.