CHICAGO — When Nooman Ahmad showed up to work early Tuesday morning, he thought it was going to be just another day on the job.

But around 2:30 a.m., that all changed.

Ahmad was working the cash register at Americana Submarine and Tobacco Shop in the 400 block of South Clark Street, when a man walked in the store and pointed a gun at him, demanding the cash in the register.

“I couldn’t do much. I just had to give out all the cash from register,” Ahmad said. “It was probably about a grand he stole from me and pointed the gun right at my head.”

In the span of about 30 seconds, the robber — and two other men who stood guard outside the shop — were gone.

Luckily for Ahmad, he was unharmed and able to file a police report right after the incident.

According to police, all three suspects were located and taken into custody shortly thereafter.

“I did identify those guys when they arrested them. I’m hoping these guys will be put away for a long time,” Ahmad said. “I don’t want other citizens to live in this fear that someone is going to walk in, point a gun at you and take away all of your money. That’s so unjustified.”

Police have yet to release the identities of the three suspects and charges are pending.