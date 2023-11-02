CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest in a pair of armed robberies on the city’s West Side.

Getaway vehicle tied to the armed robbery of a mail carrier on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Postal inspectors said the incidents occurred last year on Sept. 15 and Nov. 26 in the 5300 block of W. Washington Ave. and the 1300 block of W. Van Buren, respectively.

In both incidents, a USPS mail carrier is approached by the armed suspect(s) and makes off in a getaway vehicle.

Surveillance photos show a 2018 Gray Jeep Compass linked to the armed robbery of a mail carrier on Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Concerning the Sept. 15 armed robbery, authorities said the suspect(s) drove away in a silver car, believed to be an early 2000s Audi sedan.

In the Nov. 26 incident, the suspect(s) fled in a 2018 Gray Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate 69304B, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455

All information will be kept confidential.