Carjackings in Chicago on pace to be worst in 2 decades as police issue community alert

CHICAGO — Carjackings in Chicago and Cook County are on pace to be the worst in two decades as Chicago police issue another community alert related to the skyrocketing crime.

According to a new database from the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, there were 43.5 percent more carjackings across Cook County in 2021 compared to 2020, with more than 115 carjackings occurring in Cook County’s suburbs.

The database also found that Tuesdays have been the most common day for carjackings for much of the year, with Sunday seeing more than any other day in recent months. The city’s West Side has been the epicenter for the crime, while also finding that many vehicles that are stolen in the suburbs resurface on the city’s West or South Side.

More than two-thirds of carjacking victims in 2021 have been men, with the CCSO also finding that the Toyota Camry was the most common vehicle stolen, with the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Altima not far behind.

Thus far in 2021, March and April have seen the fewest carjackings, with approximately 100 recorded in each month. Chicago saw more carjackings in January of this year than in any other month with well over 200, with September seeing the second-most reported carjackings this year.

Police have issued a community alert to Lower West Side residents highlighting four recent carjackings in the area.

1600 block of South Union Street, September 26 at 4:18 a.m.

1600 block of West Cullerton Street, September 30, 2:55 a.m.

1900 block of South May Street, October 3, 4:00 a.m.

900 block of West 19th Place, October 3, 11:00 p.m.

Police said the perpetrators have been one to three Black men approximately 15 to 20 years of age. Police ask anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.