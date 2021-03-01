Carjackings decrease in February as shootings and homicides remain high in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police released crime statistics for the month of February, which showed a modest drop in carjackings while shootings and homicides remain high.

There were 121 reported carjackings in February, a 45 percent drop from the 219 reported incidents in January.

Police are crediting a new carjacking task force for the decrease in carjackings, while acknowledging that extremely cold temperatures throughout much of the month may have also contributed to a decrease.

Murders were down slightly in the month compared to the same period last year, with 31 homicides in the city this month compared to 35 in February 2020.

Shootings have increased slightly in Chicago compared to the same period last year, with 144 shootings in February 2021 compared to 136 in February 2020.