CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint of two of his vehicles on the city’s North Side.

Police said the incident happened on the 3600 block of North Wolcott around 11:08 p.m. Monday in the North Center neighborhood.

The man told police he was going back and forth between his two vehicles, a gray Toyota Camry and a red Kia Sportage, when a silver sedan approached with four men.

Two of the men exited the sedan, displayed handguns and demanded the 41-year-old’s car keys.

According to police, the victim complied and the men got into each of his vehicles and fled the scene. The man was not injured.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Three detectives are investigating.