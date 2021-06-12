Carjacker returns 3-year-old to woman he stole car from

CHICAGO — A man who carjacked a woman’s SUV in Humboldt Park returned to the scene of the crime moments later after realizing the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

Police said the woman, 26, was delivering food around 6:40 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of North Richmond Street when a man pulled her out of her Nissan SUV and drove off.

Police said the suspect drove around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed before driving off again in the car.

The woman was treated at Norwegian Hospital for minor bruising to her arm.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.