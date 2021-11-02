Carjacked vehicle used in 6 armed robberies Tuesday morning near Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A carjacked vehicle was used in a series of armed robberies early Tuesday morning near Humboldt Park.

Just after 10:00 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue on the report of a carjacking. A 23-year-old man walked to the 11th District and told officers his 2020 black Chevy Impala was stolen at gunpoint by three men in their 20s wearing all black jumpsuits.

Police believe the vehicle was then used in several armed robberies near Humboldt Park and Wicker Park.

The first one took place at approximately 7:22 a.m. in the 900 block of North Richmond Avenue. Police said a 31-year-old man was exiting his home when a suspect wearing a mask and puffy jacket approached with a gun and robbed him.

Approximately five minutes later, a 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Division when he was approached by the same man at gunpoint and robbed.

At around 7:30 a.m., a 44-year-old was robbed at gunpoint in the 2500 block of West Thomas. Police said when the suspect was going back to the carjacked vehicle when he saw another man and robbed him as well.

The spree continued at around 7:42 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when a woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking her child to school.

The last robberies took place at around 7:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Walton. A 29-year-old man and his 31-year-old co-worker were both robbed at gunpoint.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered at 8:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Walnut.