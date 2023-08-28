CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning locals about reoccurring car break-ins where unattended vehicles in parking lots and garages are the target.

According to police, in each incident, dating back to Aug. 1, the suspect (s) entered the locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object. Once inside, items were removed from the automobile.

In one incident, a catalytic converter was removed from underneath the vehicle, police added.

Chicago police listed the location, date, and times where incidents occurred:

600 block of South Financial Pl. on Aug. 1 at 10 A.M.

0-100 block of West Polk St. on Aug. 2 at 8 P.M.

800 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 3 at 9:30 A.M.

800 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 6 at 8 P.M.

100 block of West 9th St. on Aug. 7 at 12:30 A.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 8 at 9:47 P.M.

700 block of South Financial Pl. on Aug. 9 at 10:35 P.M.

0-100 block of East Harrison St. on Aug. 10 at 10:54 A.M.

600 block of South Financial Pl Aug. 12 at 12 A.M.

700 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 12 at 10:30 A.M.

1100 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 12 at 12 P.M.

900 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 12 at 5 P.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 12 at 6:30 P.M.

1100 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 13 at 2 A.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 13 at 2 P.M.

1100 block of South Clark St. on Aug. 14 at 2 P.M.

800 block of South Michigan Ave. on Aug. 15 at 12:30 A.M.

800 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 15 at 1:45 P.M.

800 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 15 at 4:30 P.M.

800 block of South Michigan Ave. on Aug. 15 at 5 P.M.

1100 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 16 at 3:15 P.M.

800 block of South Financial Pl. on Aug. 16 at 9:40 P.M.

500 block of South Michigan Ave. on Aug. 18 at 3:30 A.M.

600 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 18 at 3 P.M.

600 block of South State St. on Aug. 19 at 1:40 A.M.

500 block of South Financial Pl. on Aug. 19 at 7 P.M.

900 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 20 at 8 P.M.

800 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 20 at 8 P.M.

600 block of South Financial Pl. on Aug. 21 at 12 A.M.

100 block of West Taylor St. on Aug. 21 at 1:02 A.M. (3 incidents reported)

100 block of West Taylor St. on Aug. 21 at 1:15 A.M. (3 incidents reported)

900 block of South Wells St. on Aug. 22 at 1:30 P.M.

0-100 block of E. 9th St. on Aug. 22 at 5:30 P.M.

700 block of South Plymouth Ct. on Aug. 24 at 5 A.M. (2 incidents reported)

600 block of South Plymouth Ct. on Aug. 24 at 5 A.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 25 at 7:50 P.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 25 at 10 P.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 26 at 12 A.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 26 at 5 A.M.

600 block of South La Salle St. on Aug. 26 at 9:00 A.M.

1000 block of South Clark St. on Aug. 26 at 9:20 A.M.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 744-8263 or cpdtip.com.